Dark, Dark, Dark, Dark, Dark, Dark, Dark, Dark | The Players' Tribune

And that’s why my main message to anyone reading this in the hockey community is this: I know that mental health is not an easy topic to discuss, and I know better than anyone that hockey players will do anything in their power to hide their feelings. But we need to do a better job of saying something when somebody is clearly struggling

So I have a final message, and it’s for anyone who is reading this who can relate to what I was going through.

When I was going 140 miles an hour, about to drive my car off a cliff, I could not see my future. I could see nothing except for my own dark thoughts. I could not see all the beautiful moments that I have now, that I would have missed out on.

I would have missed out on the birth of my children.

I would have missed lacing up my son’s skates for the first time.

I would have missed listening to my oldest daughter’s beautiful voice when she plays her guitar.

I would have missed seeing my youngest daughter prance onstage in The Nutcracker. I would have missed her waving to me in the crowd.

All those wonderful things … gone.