[VIDEO]: This man provided 520,000 sandwiches to Minneapolis homeless | City Pages

Allan Law, the "Sandwich Man," is on a one-man crusade to feed Minneapolis' hungry, especially during winter. He distributes hundreds of sandwiches nightly from the back of his minivan. In this excellent excerpt from The Starfish Throwers, a documentary about individual efforts to feed the poor, Law says he hasn't slept in a bed in 13 years because he hasn't missed a single night of working the streets. He says not a night goes by that he doesn't meet individuals who "really, really need some help."