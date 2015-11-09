Newsvine

This Mizzou Media Professor Wants To Ban Media Coverage

Seeded by Nick slp View Original Article: thefederalist.com
Seeded on Mon Nov 9, 2015 8:31 PM
After desperately trying to gin up media coverage of student protests at the University of Missouri, once of the school’s media professors is nowfuriously trying to “muscle” the press off campus to prevent them from covering student protests that rapidly spiraled out of control Monday.

Mizzou president Timothy Wolfe announced his resignation on Monday after members of the school’s 4-5 football team announced they wouldboycott team activities unless the school acceded to certain demands surrounding racial equality. Unsurprisingly, Wolfe’s resignation did little to quell the mob......

