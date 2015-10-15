Prince throws 3-hour concert/party for champion Lynx at Paisley Park - StarTribune.com

Last week, Twitter and the Internet lit up when Prince serenaded Madonna at Paisley Park after her Xcel Energy Center. Much ado was made about two superstars in the same room even though Madonna left after five songs and Prince played on for a few dozen people.

Sorry Madge. Prince trumped that Wednesday night at Paisley Park. He performed and partied with a roomful of superstars and World Champions – the Minnesota Lynx WNBA champs -- for three hours (no doubt, one hour for each of the Lynx's championships). Maya Moore, Seimone Augustus, MVP Sylvia Fowles and others.