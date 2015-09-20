Influential tweeter Richard Dawkins, whose intellectual rigor never ceases to amaze, makes the very good, necessary, and important point that, in claiming his reassembled clock as an “invention,” Ahmed Mohamed, the 14-year-old Texas teenager arrested last week on suspicion of building a bomb, committed fraud.
Richard Dawkins Absolutely Eviscerates the Texas Clock Kid on Twitter
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Sep 20, 2015 8:11 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment