I have a question.......

I have been watching CNN for a couple of hours tonight as back ground noise while playing with the kids, bitching with the wife about every day work issues, etc., and I noticed something as I glanced at the television.

Is it really that easy in today's age for the police/mayor/National guard/whatever, to be able to MAKE me go home at a specific time?

My point is that I am an honest to goodness tax payer, and you are going to tell me that I can not walk down a paved road that I helped pay for because of what happened last night, which had nothing to do with me? How the fuck does that work? If I take my dog for a walk after 11:00 PM on that street, what are they going to do? Arrest me, I presume. Good luck with that....

I hate what the rioters did last night in Baltimore because that was some loser ass, dumb shit, and I hate what the police did in Baltimore tonight!

Tonight I did not see one person destroying shit like I saw last night, but I saw the Police decide they were going to impose their will on the populous because of some "perceived" threat via a 10 O'Clock curfew. Really?

And now I see that CNN brought in Montell Williams to cheer on the city of Baltimore for keeping the peace. WHAT. THE. FUCK!

Here is my conclusion:

The Police are ill prepared; The rioters are naive beyond belief;' and the media is the fucking problem......

My question is, can the police/mayor actually impose a "curfew" whenever they feel like it? That sounds pretty fucked up to me....