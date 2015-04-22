'Miracle on Ice' hockey team's doctor mugged while at wife's Minneapolis grave site | Star Tribune

The “Miracle on Ice” doctor for Team USA’s 1980 gold-medal-winning hockey team was mugged over the weekend at his wife’s grave site in north Minneapolis, leaving the 93-year-old man bleeding and a bit woozy from blows to the head inflicted by a teenager wielding a windshield snowbrush.

The attack on George Nagobads, of Edina, occurred about 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Crystal Lake Cemetery on Dowling Avenue, between Humboldt and Penn avenues, police said.