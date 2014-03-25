The Adreian Payne Story: How Michigan State Star Became the Ultimate Role Model | Bleacher Report

EAST LANSING, Mich. — After she was wheeled out of surgery and into her room, eight-year-old Lacey Holsworth, “Princess Lacey” to her Twitter followers, issued a strict order.

No visitors.

Everyone at Sparrow Hospital, though, knew the rule didn’t apply to Adreian Payne.

Two days earlier, Michigan State’s senior star forward had received the crushing news about the little girl who wore his No. 5 jersey to games, the one who gave him a stocking filled with goodies at Christmas and has a special spot in her bedroom for his newspaper articles and pictures. “The A.P. Wall,” she calls it.

Lacey, Payne learned, had just returned from Disneyland—a celebratory trip after being informed she’d conquered neuroblastoma, the aggressive form of childhood cancer that had threatened her life for nearly two years.

But as she lounged at home a few days later, Lacey felt a familiar pain in her jaw. She was hurried to the hospital, where tests and scans confirmed her doctors’ worst fear.

The cancer had returned.

And chances were good that, this time, it wasn’t going away