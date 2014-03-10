Newsvine

Wrestler Inspires With Sportsmanship After Losing In State Title Match

A high school wrestler's amazing gesture after a loss in the state championship match brought tears to the eyes of many spectators, and it's not hard to see why.

After falling to Mitchell McKee in Minnesota's 120-pound class, Malik Stewart went over and embraced McKee's father, Steve, who is battling terminal cancer.

